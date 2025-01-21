In the penultimate episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the future is not looking bright. A city-wide alert reveals that an asteroid is heading for Austin and will make impact in one hour. With the apocalypse staring down the city's inhabitants, chaos ensues as everyone tries to save their own skin. A sneak peek of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 12, "Impact," previews people's actions when they think they have one hour to live. The masses panic and try to do what they would want to do with their last hour on earth but Station 126 has a duty when emergencies start to multiply.

The idea behind an apocalyptic ending was partially inspired by the show's fate. 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled after five seasons, but even before the season went into production, the team had a lingering feeling it might be the last. And what better way to end everything than by ending everything? "Sometimes life just takes you where it hurts when you least want it to or expect it, so let’s do that on a grand scale!” showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider.

Austin Might Be Facing Annihilation in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 11.

The video above reveals that a public emergency alert informs the public of the asteroid threat. That means millions of phones going off at the same time with the worst news someone could never anticipate. Chaos ensues as basic survival instincts kick in and people panic. However, just because the asteroid is projected to hit Austin doesn't mean a miracle can't happen. Wyatt (Jackson Pace) informs Carlos (Rafael Silva) that if they're lucky, the asteroid could break apart in the outer atmosphere. Depending on its size, this can reduce its impact or neutralize it at all. But according to Raisani, no one is safe. Some people will get badly hurt and a montage of some scenes puts the 126 at risk.

“We looked at the real city of Austin and thought, ‘What’s the worst thing that could possibly happen and where’s the worst place that it could happen if something hit it?’ And so we started to build the episode around that, and it meant putting our team in the most dangerous place they could be," Raisani said. "This will be the most casualty-strewn rescue since the pilot. . . . . We decided who should get hurt and who should get hurt the worst in a way to show the depths of both their own characters and the character of the people next to them," he added. So, someone is definitely getting hurt.

Tune in to Fox on Monday, January 27, to see who gets hurt and who makes it alive when the episode airs at 8 p.m. ET. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

