9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 11, "Impact," marks the beginning of an apocalyptic event as Austin prepares itself for an asteroid set to make an impact in an hour. However, TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) are also preparing for another impact as they walk the journey of adopting Jonah. “We will do an episode where we deal with some of the unexpected turbulence that comes their way on that front. It leads to an ultimate decision for one of these guys. It’s a series-altering moment,” showrunner Rashad Raisani previously told TV Line. It was unclear then what the "turbulence" was, but a new sneak peek courtesy of TV Insider previews what's to come, and it spells trouble for TK and Carlos' intents.

Apart from TK and Carlos' adoption, the January 27 episode tackles numerous storylines. According to the official logline, "Owen makes a decision about his future; Tommy receives devastating news; T.K. and Carlos worry about adopting Jonah; Mateo gets his immigration status threatened after an altercation; a doomsday prepper gets trapped in a bomb shelter and The 126 and all of Austin brace for an asteroid crash."

Maybe TK and Carlos Should Not Have Done That on '9-1-1: Lone Star'

The couple meets with a social worker in the video above to discuss Jonah's adoption. The social worker has made a home visit to gauge how suitable it is for a child, and part of that is getting a feel for the prospective parents. She is concerned about their long and odd hours at work, but TK and Carlos manage to convince her that they are well-equipped to take care of a child, even with their unpredictable schedules. Things start to go south when they recount some of their most memorable work exploits.

It's unwise if you're TK to draw attention to the fact that your job is so dangerous you have been on the verge of death several times — TK hits the social worker with the classics, like a toxic gas cloud and the lava bomb. Why did he forget to mention that he nearly froze to death? "No movie script would be that ridiculous," TK says when the social worker fails to believe that's real. There's nothing like a good dose of self-deprecating humor to go out with.

Carlos also shares his exploits as a Texas ranger, and while they both may have thought the social worker would be impressed, she looks concerned. When Carlos asks, "Did we pass?" one can almost see the social worker struggling to keep her thoughts to herself. This sneak peek teases some radical changes in TK and Carlos' lives because there is no way anyone is letting them parent a child when their hours are unpredictable, and their jobs are so risky.

Tune in to Fox tonight, Monday, January 27, to catch the penultimate episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. You can also watch past episodes on Hulu in the US.

