When 9-1-1: Lone Star teased that "Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship," it did not specify the steps. There are many stages in a relationship, and it could have been any one of them, but we don't have to guess anymore. From a sneak peek of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 2, "Trainwrecks," courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we learn that Tommy is ready to walk down the aisle with Pastor Trevor. A family affair results in a proposal as Tommy goes down on one knee and asks Pastor Trevor to marry her.

When the video begins, Pastor Trevor and Tommy spend time together as a family. Upbeat music plays and it seems the family is recording a dance Tiktok. However, Trevor and Tommy can't keep up with the young dancers. The dance stops before the choreography is completed as the girls get frustrated with their parents' behavior. Pastor Trevor sings the lyrics too loudly while Tommy misses some steps. "No, you slid, then you wiggled," one of the twins critiques Tommy. Both sides agree that the dance should stop as Trevor and Tommy learn the dance moves.

Tommy Makes a Bold Move In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5

They begin their practice, and Tommy makes sure to wiggle before she slides. However, they lose the plot when they get carried away by the song and abandon the practice. They stumble, knock down the tripod, and Pastor Trevor sits at the edge of the couch while Tommy kneels in front of him. They soak in the moment of the point where their family has reached, doing a challenge together. "Let me get you up before someone thinks that you're proposing to me," Pastor Trevor gets up from the couch, but Tommy continues kneeling. " What if I am?" she asks him, assuming the classic proposal pose with one knee bent.

Speaking about the relationship, Gina Torres said, "They're in a good place." "Our relationships to our daughters, and each others’ daughters.... Who we are to each other has kind of trumped whatever societal or community expectations there might be," she continued. Their relationship is not without challenges. "I don’t think Tommy ever thought of herself as a preacher’s wife or girlfriend, so I think it’s a learning curve for both of them, and they’re doing well. They’re doing great with it all," Torres previewed.

Apart from Tommy's bold move, "Trainwecks," finds the characters dealing with a major emergency, Wyatt asks Owen to give Judd his job back, while Marjan and Paul compete for the position Judd's exit left open.

