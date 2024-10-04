9-1-1: Lone Star never fears putting its characters through traumatizing situations. Everyone has seen something extraordinary happen to someone close to them, and if you're T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), it has happened to you. The three-part train derailment emergency that opens the fifth and final season is set to conclude in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 3, "Cl2." The emergency concludes with the second part, which sees Austin covered by a "toxic cloud of death." The episode is named after gaseous chlorine, which can turn dangerous quickly once it reacts with other compounds like water. Members of the 126 fight to stay alive in the episode's promo, while the logline below teases the conclusion of Judd's sad state as he tries to fit into a world where he is not a firefighter.

"The 126 race to contain a toxic chlorine cloud of death unleashed by the train derailment. Owen names the station’s new lieutenant as Judd finds a path forward."

The Final Act Of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5's Major Emergency.

The promo features new footage of Tommy (Gina Torres) and Nancy (Brianna Baker) looking for a missing person. It's unclear who the victim is, but it might be Damon (Caleel Harris), a young man traveling to see his sick brother Remy (Dee Rogers) before the trial derails. Wyatt (Jackson Pace) warns them that the chlorine cloud is headed in their direction. They must abandon their search as the cloud closes in on them. Chlorine has the potential to do severe damage to a person. The pungent smell is the least of its problems because it forms acidic compounds when it reacts with water. It is highly toxic when inhaled and burns when in contact with the skin.

T.K., Tommy, and Nancy seek shelter inside a classroom and try to block any gaps the gas might enter. But with gases, they always find a way to move from one point to another, and soon, the trio sees it seeping through the door. "That gas is coming into this room," Tommy tells her paramedics. "Tell your dad to take good care of my girls," she tells Wyatt through the comms as he prepares for what is about to happen. The trio hold hands tightly and wait for their death with closed eyes and bated breath.

Will they emerge from this unscathed? Who will Owen (Rob Lowe) choose between Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith)? What path does Judd find? Catch "CL2" on Monday, October 7 at 8 p.m. on Fox ET for answers to these questions. Catch up on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

