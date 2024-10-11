Judd might be more experienced as a firefighter than most of the other members of the 126, but fire department rules don't bend for him. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 4, "My Way," Judd's official tenure as a probie begins, where he will take Mateo's place for the next twelve months or longer, depending on when the next probie comes in. New images from the episode find him returning to the firehouse, which is more like his home, after being away for over one year. Some things have changed, while others remain the same. For one, emergencies are still the order of the day. Per the episode's official logline, he is welcomed by a troubling call that finds the new lieutenant trying to balance his new duties during a critical emergency.

"The 126 are called on the scene to a hoarder’s rat-infested house, then are trapped in an elevator as a woman goes into labor. Tommy and Trevor host his ex-wife Cassandra for dinner, which goes awry."

Judd Returns as Paul Becomes the New Lieutenant.

Close

In one image, Judd is back at the firehouse and stands in the kitchen. He looks happy to be back at work as he peels a fruit. Two images find him with the engine crew as they arrive at an emergency site. In this emergency, their job is to help the EMS and a couple stuck in the elevator. Tommy, TK, and Nancy try to keep the woman alive as the situation goes from bad to worse with every passing minute. Meanwhile, Paul is tested on his first day as the new lieutenant. He fumbles the elevator call so badly that Captain Strand considers stripping him of his new position. Series star Natacha Karam previewed why Paul is struggling, saying,

"[There's] the difficulty in then having to be the person who’s delegating as opposed to doing it yourself and how that becomes really challenging. And I think that she [Marjan] would have—in the future in some universe where the show continued—struggled with it immensely.”

Another image shows Marjan looking different, wearing colorful clothes distinct from a firefighter uniform. She looks ecstatic as she and Mateo converse with someone not captured in the photo. Karama teased a different side of Marjan in the upcoming episodes as she develops her relationship with her boyfriend, Joe. "It’s very cute to see her in a very different light where she is not so much Firefox, and she’s a bit uncomfortable and a bit like, oh, this is all new to me, and out of sorts," the actress said.

How will the 126 treat their new probie, who is unlike anything they've seen before? Find out in Monday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5 Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON HULU