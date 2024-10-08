Paul Strickland is the 126's new lieutenant, and that is cause for celebration. After battling Marjan for months on end, Paul emerged as the top choice in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 3, "CL2." However, being made lieutenant is just the beginning because next comes the chapter where his leadership qualities are tested. The promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 4, "My Way," throws a harrowing challenge at Paul, and he buckles under the pressure, leading Owen to question if he made the wrong decision. The episode's official logline below tees up the emergency that throws Paul off his game. Meanwhile, Tommy meets Trevor's ex-wife.

"The 126 are called on the scene to a hoarder’s rat-infested house, then are trapped in an elevator as a woman goes into labor. Tommy and Trevor host his ex-wife Cassandra for dinner which goes awry."

Paul Is Not Fine In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Episode 3.

"First call, lieutenant. Time to cowboy up!" Owen excitedly tells Paul as they arrive at the scene of an emergency when the promo video begins. Tommy, TK, and Nancy are trapped in an elevator after they respond to an emergency of a woman in labor. The team's task is to get them out before the woman's situation worsens. Paul takes the lead, but he seems unsure of himself, leading to several mishaps as he tries to set EMS free.

In the elevator, things go from bad to worse when the woman starts bleeding and needs a blood transfusion. The problem is that they are trapped on the seventeenth floor, and Paul doesn't seem to be making any progress. "She's lost her pulse cap, starting compressions," Nancy announces as the woman flatlines, and the team does what they can to help her while her husband watches in disbelief. "Did I make a mistake with you?" Owen confronts Paul when they return to the firehouse.

The episode features appearances from the main cast comprising Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian, Jackson Pace as Wyatt Harris, Skyler Yates as Evie Vega, and Kelsey Yates as Izzy Vega. The episode's guest cast consists of D.B. Woodside as Trevor Parks, Bella Blanding as Melody Parks, Diandra Lyle as Cassandra Parks, Mark Saul as Augie, Eliza Shin as Jenna, Jill Basey as Myra, and Jessica Jayne Nolan as Opal,

Watch the episode on FOX on Monday, October 14, at 8 pm.