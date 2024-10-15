One of the most significant arcs in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 is Carlos' life after losing his father. The season's synopsis teased a lot of turmoil for the character as he focuses all his attention on bringing the people responsible for his father's murder to justice. It also teased some problems as he becomes obsessed with solving the murder, and he forgets he has a partner who counts on him in multiple ways. With the conclusion of the train derailment and the 126's lieutenant debacle, 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 5, "Thunderstruck" focuses on Carlos and T.K.'s marriage following the former's decision to join the Rangers. The promo and logline below for the episode tease the troubles in their marriage and more emergencies.

"The 126 race into action when a horse barrels into a brewery with an unconscious rider on its back and then to a bus full of tourists all experiencing seizures. Judd introduces Owen to Wyatt’s mother, Marlene. Carlos and T.K. start couples counseling when Carlos' investigation into his father’s murder becomes all-consuming."

Carlos and T.K. Drift Apart; the 126 Tests Their Cowboying Skills.

When the video begins, their marriage therapist asks, "How are we doing today?" Carlos answers, "We are doing great!" T.K. responds, "We're doing better." There is a slight discrepancy in their responses, revealing their varying feelings on the state of their marriage. "He's obsessed with finding his dad's killer. I feel like we're starting to drift apart," T.K. says while Carlos sits, looking like he's being exposed to an authority figure.

The video shifts away from TK and Carlos' marriage woes and previews some wild emergencies that will be featured in the episode. EMS responds to an emergency in a bus full of tourists while Engine tries to wrangle a horse that has taken off with an unconscious rider on its back. The emergency allows the team to put all the cowboy lingo they've been holding on to use. "Yeehaw Cap!" Mateo says. "Giddy up!" Cap says.

Meanwhile, Marlene and Owen make each other's acquaintances, but it's unclear where this is heading. Could a romance be on the horizon for Owen? Will this end well? "Thunderstruck" features appearances from the main cast members and guest appearances by Parker Young as Ranger Sam Campbell and Robyn Lively as Marlene Harris.

Catch the episode on Fox on Monday, October 21, at 8 p.m. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5 Main Genre Drama

