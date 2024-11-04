In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 6, "Naked Truth," Owen confronts some truths he's been avoiding for most of the season when an aggressive horse brings up some complicated feelings for him regarding his brother's death. The promo for the episode previewed this arc, which finds Owen trying to learn how to tame a horse under Marlene's guidance. However, Marlene realizes that Owen's attempts to tame the horse don't have much to do with the horse. "You are holding something dark. What is it?" she tries to dig deeper. A new sneak peek courtesy of TV Insider previews Owen's pursuit, which doesn't end well for him when the horse proves hard to tame. The logline below teases other arcs from the episode.

"The 126 race to save a man crushed under a vending machine. While struggling to handle his aggressive foster horse, Owen finally faces the truth of his brother’s death. As Mateo and Nancy scramble to delete a nude photo of her accidentally sent to the 126, Tommy is concerned that Nancy may be facing a possible health scare."

Taming a Horse Brings Up Complicated Feelings for Owen in '91-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 6.

The sneak peek above finds Owen signing an agreement with Marlene to get lessons from her stables. The contract is scary, but when has that ever stopped Owen? "Bossing a horse is all about one thing—showing it trust. Because just like people with no trust, there can be no relationship," Marlene begins her lesson by giving Owen the simple task of cleaning the horse's hoof. Despite his attempts at approaching the horse slowly, the affair ends with Owen getting kicked.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani told the publication that Owen has been postponing grief for over a year, and the pot is about to overflow. “[Owen] hasn’t fully processed what happened. [Between seasons], a year of his life has gone by and he’s just been in this fog, this fog of grief because he lost Gabriel Reyes, who he was gonna be consuegros [co-fathers-in-law] with. He’s killed suddenly. His brother dies under very, let’s say, suspicious circumstances. And Owen feels both a tremendous loss and tremendous guilt about it. And we have a lot more that we’re gonna unpack about what really went down that night," Raisani said.

"Naked Truth" features guest appearances from Chad Lowe as Robert Strand, Robyn Lively as Marlene Harris, Allan McLeod as Otto, and Blake Gibbons as Duke. Watch the episode on Fox tonight, Monday, November 4, at 8 p.m. Catch up on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

