When Julian Works teased more Mateo and Nancy in 9-1-1: Lone Star's fifth and final season, no one could have anticipated what was in store for Nancy. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 6, "Naked Truth," some truths dawn on Nancy when a naked picture of herself is accidentally sent to the firehouse's group chat. While that might be awful, there is a silver lining, as teased by the official logline below. Tommy notices something weird in the image. A sneak peek from the episode courtesy of TV Line finds Tommy breaking some potentially unfortunate news to the paramedic.

"The 126 race to save a man crushed under a vending machine. While struggling to handle his aggressive foster horse, Owen finally faces the truth of his brother’s death. As Mateo and Nancy scramble to delete a nude photo of her accidentally sent to the 126, Tommy is concerned that Nancy may be facing a possible health scare."

Nancy's Accidental Leaks Might Save Her Life in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 6

When the sneak peek above begins, Tommy calls Nancy to her office. Initially, Nancy thinks it has to do with the leaked images and is willing to take any punishment HR deems necessary. Tommy clears up the air by revealing that while the meeting is about the image of Nancy's breast, she's talking about something entirely different. "I noticed this asymmetry. Do you see how it looks like a .." Tommy begins. "... a lump?" Nancy starts to connect the dots. When Nancy is about to descend into alarm, Tommy consoles her and tells her it might be nothing. Nancy promises to get a mammogram and be better informed if there is a serious need to be concerned.

However, is this a misdirection by the writers? The episode's promo teased something bad for Tommy. In the sneak peek video, Tommy shares with Nancy that the former also got a mammogram, and her doctor found something bad. Maybe Nancy's health scare inspires Tommy to get herself checked, and it turns out that it's not a scare for Tommy. It's real. The showrunner teased an apocalyptic ending to the series, and killing off the main characters would be ... a choice.

Watch "Naked Truth" on Fox tonight, Monday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET to unjumble this mystery that threatens Tommy's life (for the second time this season.) Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

