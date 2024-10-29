The final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is packed with impactful arcs as the show says goodbye to the characters. Owen's struggles following the death of his brother have taken the backseat for most of the season, but they have been brewing deep inside him. In Episode 6, "Naked Truth," of Season 5, Owen confronts the fact that he's been running away from when his rescue horse proves untamable. Meanwhile, Mateo and Nancy deal with something of a naked nature, as teased by the official logline below. The promo for the November 4 episode teases these arcs and more.

"The 126 race to save a man crushed under a vending machine. While struggling to handle his aggressive foster horse, Owen finally faces the truth of his brother’s death. As Mateo and Nancy scramble to delete a nude photo of her accidentally sent to the 126, Tommy is concerned that Nancy may be facing a possible health scare."

Owen Struggles In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 6.

The promo video above begins with Nancy and Tommy's healthcare, which makes it seem like Tommy might have breast cancer. This contradicts the logline that asserts the health scare is Nancy's. If Tommy did see the nude image of Nancy, she might have noticed something odd and might be trying to ease her way into telling Nancy she might need a breast cancer exam. How do you broach a scary subject like this with the evidence being an image you weren't supposed to see, boss?

Meanwhile, Owen tries to tame his horse despite everyone's warning that it's dangerous. Owen enlists Wyatt's mom, Marlene, who notices this might not have much to do with the horse. "You are holding something dark. What is it?" she asks him. "You want the truth?" he responds. The promo teases a lot of wild sequences as the horse goes wild, an explosion occurs, and Owen contends with insomnia triggered by thoughts of his late brother. Regarding Nancy and Mateo this season, Julian Works previously told DAMAN,

"Mateo’s story has definitely evolved, but there’s unfortunately not much I can say about it except that there’s more of Mateo and Nancy in the season’s storyline. Stay tuned!"

"Naked Truth" features guest appearances from Chad Lowe as Robert Strand, Robyn Lively as Marlene Harris, Allan McLeod as Otto, and Blake Gibbons as Duke. Watch how everything plays out when the episode airs on Fox on Monday, November 4, at 8 p.m.

