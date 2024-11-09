Enzo brings a lot of history when he arrives in Texas in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 7, "Kiddos." The purpose of the visit is to surprise TK on this thirtieth birthday, but some more surprises are waiting for Enzo, Owen, TK, and Carlos. The logline below for the November 11 episode teases a pleasant surprise for TK, but the same cannot be said of Owen. Enzo is described as "impossibly handsome, cosmopolitan, cultured, wealthy, and suave.” These qualities are evident when he arrives in a McLaren. Owen makes it clear that he doesn't like Enzo. A new sneak peek from the episode courtesy of TV Insider finds TK having dinner with his family when Enzo and Owen's ugly past leans its head in and ends with severe consequences.

TK gets a huge surprise on his 30th birthday when his stepdad Enzo (guest star Henry Ian Cusick) arrives in Austin along with TK’s young half-brother Jonah; Owen’s resentment of Enzo turns physical; Tommy is determined to push through her latest crisis; Wyatt attempts to talk-down a suicidal caller and the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field after a man is impaled in a tree in.

Owen and Enzo's Dislike for Each Other Ends in Blood in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Sneak Peek

When the sneak peek above begins, TK is basking in the joy of having his biological father and stepfather in the same room without fracas. However, based on his wording, this is not guaranteed. TK reminds them of when they fought at his Bar Mitzvah, for which they both apologize. "So, who won?" Carlos, who seems to enjoy pushing the men over the edge, asks. They give different answers, and almost immediately, daggers come out. An awkward silence falls on the table when they respect TK's wishes and decide to let bygones be bygones.

However, Enzo is not satisfied with Owen's claim that he won an arm-wrestling match. Owen is more than ready for a rematch. "You guys don't really have to do this," TK tries to keep the peace. "No, I'm curious," Carlos strikes again as both men assume an arm wrestling position. The arm wrestling begins, and they each put up a spirited fight. However, Owen gains the upper hand, and noticing this, he begins to mock Enzo. The latter hardens his resolve, but sadly, that doesn't make him less fatigued or stronger. Soon, Owen overpowers him.

"Dad, you've proved your point. Now, please stop!" TK pleads. "Nope! Not until he says Uncle," Owen continues, focused on pinning Enzo's hand on the table. Owen wins eventually, but not without a snapping sound being heard. Everyone is shocked when a broken bone protrudes from Enzo's hand. It turns out Owen broke it!

Did Owen make a horrible situation worse? Has Carlos picked which father-in-law he likes better? Find out when "Kiddos" airs on Fox on Monday, November 11. Catch up on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

WATCH ON HULU