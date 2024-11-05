When it was revealed that Henry Ian Cusick would appear in 9-1-1: Lone Star as TK's stepfather, Enzo, there was cause for excitement. However, based on the developments in Tommy's life in the previous episode, "Naked Truth," 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 7, "Kiddos," will be heartbreaking. The logline below for the November 11 episode teases several storylines with two emotional arcs for Tommy and Wyatt. Meanwhile, TK gets a surprise visit from his "impossibly handsome, cosmopolitan, cultured, wealthy, and suave" stepfather, whose arrival irks Owen to the core. The promo previews two sad events as Tommy tries to rise above the cancer diagnosis while Wyatt takes an unnerving call.

"TK gets a huge surprise on his 30th birthday when his stepdad Enzo (guest star Henry Ian Cusick) arrives in Austin along with TK’s young half-brother Jonah; Owen’s resentment of Enzo turns physical; Tommy is determined to push through her latest crisis; Wyatt attempts to talk-down a suicidal caller and the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field after a man is impaled in a tree in."

Tommy Wants to Leave the 126; Wyatt Tries to Save a Suicidal Caller in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 7.

"I have breast cancer; I'm gonna need to walk away from the 126," Tommy informs Captain Strand when the promo video above begins. As someone who has dealt with cancer before, no one understands Tommy better than Owen. Meanwhile, Wyatt takes a call from someone who needs a road shut down because an emergency is about to happen. Wyatt realizes that the person on the other end is considering committing suicide. He directs first responders to her location, but since he is the first first responder, Wyatt tries to handle the situation. Still, its delicate nature threatens to render his efforts futile.

As the 126 deals with these crises, TK's thirtieth birthday holds a surprise for him as Enzo and Jonah visit. However, this visit might have another goal, as it was teased that it "could change his [TK] and Carlos’ lives forever." Enzo's visit also forces Owen to confront his behavior after 9/11 and how someone else had to raise TK when his marriage ended.

The episode's guest stars include Ian Cusick as Enzo, Theodore and Vincent Simard as Jonah, Eugene Byrd as Will, Serenity Grace Russell as Rory, Hina Khan as Isla, Christine Weatherup as Dr. Dawn Collins, and Iris Liu as Sofia.

Catch "Kiddos" on Fox on Monday, November 11, at 8 pm. Stream past episodes on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

WATCH ON HULU