There are very few things that trouble Carlos Reyes. One is his relationship with his father, and the other is with his husband. Since Gabriel Reyes was murdered, Carlos has been on the hunt for the killers, leading him to switch jobs. Meanwhile, his marriage hit some rough waters as he became obsessed with solving his father's murder. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 8, "The Quiet Ones," Gabriel's death comes between Carlos and TK again when the latter makes a proposal that could change their life, but Carlos is focused on getting his father's killers brought to justice, especially when a new lead emerges. The logline for the November 18 episode teases several arcs for the characters, while the promo previews Carlos' current struggle.

"A gang killing leads Carlos to new information on his father’s murder. TK contemplates a major life decision as Owen is determined to get Austin’s first responders’ health care coverages increased."

There's A Lot of "Unfinished Business" in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 8.

"He wants to adopt his little brother. I'm not ready. Too much unfinished business," Carlos says when the video above begins. He reveals that following Enzo's arrest for fraud, TK wants to adopt Jonah, and given how long Enzo stays in prison, they could become Jonah's parents for the rest of his life. Carlos has always wanted to be a dad, but he's stuck in the past, and nothing else matters. This is not your regular adoption since Jonah is family, and if Carlos refuses, it could put a severe strain on his marriage.

Meanwhile, he gets closer to capturing the people who killed his father. Carlos pushes for the Rangers to take action, as this might be his one shot at getting those people. The video features intense action scenes as the Rangers flush out the suspects. Interestingly, EMS follows them around to attend to those who are hurt, putting Carlos and TK in the same vicinity. How this operation goes could profoundly affect Carlos' future with TK.

The episode's promo teases what showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Line about Carlos and his partner's work. He pitched a spin-off centered on them. "They’re great together, and the stories they tell are some of the most explosive and dynamic that we’ve done. And to be honest, that was also part of my secret evil plan: to show that there are more shows in this show. You know what I mean?" Raisani said.

Will getting the people responsible for Gabriel's death allow Carlos to move into the future with his potentially bigger family? How long is Enzo staying in prison for? Tune in to "The Quiet Ones" when the episode airs on Fox on Monday, November 18, at 8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

