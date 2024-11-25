Everything Carlos has been working towards for the past several months is within reach. However, he could not have anticipated what he discovered in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 8, "The Quiet Ones," when he learned that Campbell was dirty. His feelings about the information are complicated because he fails to see how someone he's known to be upstanding could be dirty. However, there is a possibility that he could be, and this struggle is what Carlos deals with in Episode 9, "Fall From Grace." The episode's logline below teases Carlos' goal, among other arcs for the episode. A sneak peek of the episode previews a wild situation for Carlos when he must decide in a split second, but his convictions are not strong.

"Carlos is determined to solve his father’s murder. Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity. Judd gives into his demons as Tommy begins her treatment."

The Beginning of the End Arrives in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 9.

With only fall episodes to go before the show ends, the characters' futures must be determined, and this usually involves wrapping up hanging arcs. The promo video above teases the beginning of this when Owen meets with some higher-ups who offer him a job in New York. The new position comes with a raise and offers him the opportunity to return to the city he'd called home for years.

Meanwhile, Carlos is so close to victory he can taste it. But before taking any action, he consults more people since the last time he went, all cowboy nearly cost him his life. The promo teases an intense action-oriented episode as Carlos and two Rangers are caught up in a gunfight with some bad guys. Campbell is one of the partners who is a bit far away from Carlos and another other ranger. The latter keeps pressuring Carlos to take his shot and kill Campbell since they know he's responsible for Gabriel's death, but Carlos hesitates. This hesitation earns Carlos a bullet when he is shot.

Elsewhere, everyone contemplates their future as Owen thinks about the New York offer while Judd decides on his future. TK is still dealing with Jonah's adoption situation while Tommy finally begins her cancer treatment. Will Carlos be okay? What does Judd decide now that Grace is no longer part of his life?

Tune in to Fox on Monday, December 2, to catch the 9-1-1: Lone Star Fall finale before new episodes return in 2025. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu