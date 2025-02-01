Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5.

Even before 9-1-1: Lone Star started airing episodes from its fifth and final season, there were rumors that the series was headed for cancelation. The show had struggled with low ratings and cast contract disputes in the past, and FOX executives were skeptical that the show was worth continuing (especially after its sister show, 9-1-1, made the move to ABC). With this knowledge, the writers should have been able to craft a well-thought-out final season with meaningful character developments for the whole cast. Basically, there's no excuse for the show's last season being such a disappointment.

'9-1-1: Lone Star's Final Season Is an Uneven Mess

The show's fifth season has been a shortened undertaking, consisting of just 12 episodes (with the final episode airing on February 3). This means that a lot of the letdowns related to the storytelling have to do with rushed plot points. Marjan (Natacha Karam) dates a new guy and gets married all in one episode. Owen (Rob Lowe) is probably going to defect to New York for a new position, and this major development is also only discussed in just a few scenes. While these storylines have felt brushed aside, some plots have received a lot of airtime unnecessarily. For example, TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) are setting out to adopt TK's little brother. Several episodes have explored their decision to adopt him and then to go through the adoption process itself. Although this is an interesting plot point, it's taken up much-needed time in the season that could have been used to dive into other characters.

That brings us to Tommy (Gina Torres). Tommy is diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in Season 5. Not only does most of her cancer journey take place off-screen, her character seems mostly forgotten about in the latter half of the season. By this week's episode, when we learn that Tommy's diagnosis is terminal, her story hasn't been a focus at all. In the episode, Tommy talks to her dead husband's ghost and then lays down on the couch alone, with the sound of a ticking clock that just stops in the background. So far, we don't even have confirmation that she's actually passed away. Instead of being surrounded by her friends and family, Tommy is completely alone (which actually tracks with how the writers have abandoned her this season). Tommy deserved so much more than this fate. Even if the writers thought it was necessary to have her die, they should have had her entire battle with cancer play out with dignity and with the screen-time it merited. In just a few scenes, the backbone of the entire series is gone, making it even more clear that 9-1-1: Lone Star just missed the mark in its final foray.

Some '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Storylines Just Don't Make Sense