Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) is not doing well in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5. Following a cancer diagnosis, her health has deteriorated quickly, and in the show's penultimate episode, her future is uncertain. Tommy received terrible news, being informed that her cancer had grown and there was no treatment. Suddenly, she was confronted with her mortality, and while at home, something atypical happened. Tommy had a conversation with her late husband, who calmed her down by offering assurances about some of her biggest concerns in case of her death.

Derek Webster guest-starred as Charles Vega. After being separated from most cast members after Tommy's cancer diagnosis, Torres was happy to work with Webster again. “It was a wonderful surprise when they told me he was coming back," the actress told TV Insider how she felt when she learned she would work with Webster again. She talked about reuniting with her scene partner, who departed the show after Charles' death in Season 2, saying,

“I love Derek. I love working with Derek. He’s a mensch. He’s funny and he’s so generous as an actor and we really just enjoyed each other and the time that we got to spend together again, I mean, it wasn’t easy, but if there’s anyone that I would love to do that dance with, given the circumstances and just the history that we created during my first season, our first season, then yeah, then it was great.”

Is Tommy Dead?

"Impact" insinuated that Tommy had died after that encounter. However, there was no confirmation. As the series finale airs on Monday, February 3, showrunner Rashad Raisani teased some deaths. His previous comments lead one to believe that she is alive for now. Raisani teased a final sequence where everyone comes together for a common goal.

“Our final sequence, which I believe may be the high watermark of our series, is literally every character working together and doing their own part toward the same singular goal… It’s all about one single moment," he told TV Insider. Regarding the finale, Torres knows it might not satisfy everyone, whichever way it plays out. “The goodbye of the 126 is not going to be satisfactory for everybody, but you get to see us at our best," she said.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale airs on Fox on Monday, February 3. Tune in at 8 p.m. to catch the end of the first 9-1-1 spin-off. Past episodes are also available to stream on Hulu in the US.