Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5.

Before 9-1-1: Lone Star's fifth and final season premiered back in September, it was announced that regular cast member, Sierra McClain, would not be returning. Fans were automatically curious as to how her character, Grace, would be written out of the show. Sadly, the route that the series has taken with this storyline has done a major disservice to her character (and to the show itself). With just two episodes left before the series ends for good, it's a disappointment that both Grace and her husband, Judd (Jim Parrack), are taking part in a storyline that just feels illogical.

Grace's Exit From '9-1-1: Lone Star' Is Nonsensical

At the beginning of Season 5, 9-1-1: Lone Star reveals that Grace has left her young daughter, Charlie, and Judd to go on a missionary trip with her church. Grace apparently felt a calling to help others, which is within her nature, but the decision to have Grace leave her family for this reason makes no sense. Grace is someone who is extremely devoted to her loved ones and would do anything for them. Why on earth would Grace leave them for an extended period of time? It seems there would be plenty of ways to give back in Austin, without abandoning her family, friends, and job. Having Grace gone for months at a time would explain McClain's exit, but the reasoning given is wildly uncharacteristic of what we've come to expect from Grace. There's also the fact that one of her best friends, Tommy (Gina Torres), is undergoing cancer treatment. How would Grace not immediately cut her trip short to be there for her friend?

'9-1-1: Lone Star's Final Season Has Also Fumbled Judd's Storyline