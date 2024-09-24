Before 9-1-1: Lone Star's production team learned that Sierra McClain would not return for Season 5, they had an arc written for her character. Eventually, they had to scrap that story and go with something different, writing Grace out in the first episode of Season 5. Showrunner Rashad Raisani talked to TV Fanatic about what the season would have looked like if Grace had stayed. He revealed that they originally planned on giving her a mentorship role as Wyatt pivoted from one kind of first responder to another. The goal was to show that even if Wyatt could no longer become a firefighter, he could "still be a first responder and a critical one." Raisani talked about the original plan, saying,

"We planned to have Grace take Wyatt under her wing in the call center in the first half of season five and then allow him to be a fully-fledged dispatcher in the back part of the season."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Had to Shift Things Around In Season 5

Jim Parrack as Judd from 9-1-1: Lone Star

Grace would have been central to Wyatt's story but with the actor departing the show, production had to move some things around. One thing that worked in their favor was that 9-1-1: Lone Star had been off the air for over a year. The show did a time jump that allowed them to throw Wyatt into the deep end, unveiling him as a full-fledged dispatcher in the season premiere. "Something vital to me was ensuring everyone in the world understands that dispatchers are the FIRST first responders," Raisani said. He talked about how they came to the decision, saying,

"But with Sierra not coming back and us being off the air for a year and a half, we just decided, well, look, that all could have happened between seasons so that we could have him in the chair at the beginning."

With Grace gone, Wyatt takes more roles that she originally played. Besides being the new dispatcher, he acts as Judd's anchor. "Now, we’ll see Wyatt being more of a rock for Judd as Judd goes through a period of struggle this season. They do a beautiful job together," previewed the showrunner of the father-son dynamics that emerge in the final season. He will support his father as Judd tries to figure out who he is without Grace.

