Law enforcement will look quite different for Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for Season 5 this fall. Per new images courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, Carlos follows in his late father's footsteps by joining the Texas Rangers. Following Gabriel's death, Carlos went into a dark place, looking for answers that he never got. But if one thing became clear to him, something fishy was happening. The first image is a majestic shot of Carlos in his Texas Ranger uniform, complete with a hat and a badge. Carlos aims to solve the mystery surrounding Gabriel's death, and executive producer and co-showrunner Rashad Raisani spoke about that.

"Carlos has this giant mystery in his life of who killed his dad, and that's not just going to be a procedural story," Raisani previewed. "It's an emotional one," he continued, teasing Carlos' tough road ahead. "Even as far back as season 1, we talked a lot about putting Carlos on the path of being an APD detective," Raisani revealed plans with Tim Minear to chart a grander course for Carlos. "But then, as his storyline of his relationship with his father started to develop and we started to explore the complicated history of the Texas Rangers...." he concluded.

Meet Wyatt Ryder, '9-1-1: Lone Star's New Dispatcher

Close

A familiar face will be absent when the show resumes because Sierra McClain exited before Season 5. Grace is an integral part of the show, entertaining and teaching equally. In looking for a replacement, 9-1-1: Lone Star did not stray far away, finding a first responder in Wyatt Ryder (Jackson Pace), Grace's stepson and Judd Ryder's (Jim Parrack) biological son. The second image of Carlos reveals that he's, in fact, in the dispatch center as he shakes hands with supervisor Sara Ortiz (Michelle Bonilla). Wyatt can be seen at the bottom left watching the interaction in front of his workstation.

Details about the season are still trickling in, and so far, the 126 has a lot cut for it. A train derailment begets a new tragedy when chlorine gas from one of the compartments starts to leak. Elsewhere, someone from TK's past pays him and his husband a visit that might change their lives forever. Below is the complete official description of the season.

In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when, in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives, including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion. Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder."

Catch the season premiere on September 23 at 8 pm on Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. The series follows Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York City who, after having rebuilt a team in the aftermath of September 11th's attacks, is brought in to form a new one in Austin, Texas. Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

WATCH ON HULU