While we continue to await official confirmation on the fate of 9-1-1: Lone Star beyond Season 5, Fox continues to stay generous with updates on how things will pan out in the upcoming season. We've already been treated to what to expect in a couple of trailers, and now, we're getting a major casting update as it has been announced that Jackson Pace who plays Judd's son, Wyatt Harris has been upped to a series regular. Pace joined the series in Season 3 in a recurring capacity. Pace's new role was hinted at in the trailer where he was seen stepping in as the new dispatcher replacing Sierra McClain's Grace, who exited the show in June due to some behind-the-scenes disputes.

Wyatt's arc has set him on an emotional rollercoaster, more so for fans who were first introduced to him in that first meeting with his father, firefighter, Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) in Season 3, where he approached him informing him that he is his son from long ago. Audiences watched as their relationship quickly blossomed with Wyatt idolizing his father enough to drop out of college to become a firefighter. Wyatt featured sparingly in Seasons 3 and 4 and will now appear in all episodes of Season 5 set to premiere on September 23. However, when the series returns, Wyatt will have to chart a different course as that tragic accident in Season 4 left him in a critical condition, damaging his dreams of working as a firefighter.

Season 5 will open with a multi-episode emergency that will see the 126 team on a rescue mission following a train derailment accident that involves multiple casualties including members of the team. Rob Lowe who plays Captain Owen Strand, has teased the huge scale and spectacle of the opening episodes, likening it to a feature spectacle. "I think people are going to be blown away," Lowe teased in an earlier interview.

Is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Ending With Season 5?

While 9-1-1: Lone Star is yet to be officially canceled by Fox, all signs point to Season 5 being the show's last. Several of the show's cast members, including Rafael Silva, who plays police officer Carlos Reyes, Ronen Rubinstein who plays firefighter-paramedic Tyler Kennedy Strand, and Lowe, have addressed the rumors. More recently, Lowe told Variety; “We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did.” He added:

"We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it. It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn’t feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they’re great.”

While all signs point to an inevitable end, a lack of an official cancelation could mean that the network is banking on fan reception for Season 5 to finalize its decision. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will premiere on September 23, from 8 to 9 pm ET.

