Since the early episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 saw Judd's world shift with Grace's departure, the character has seemingly taken the backseat as the show explores other characters. However, according to 9-1-1: Lone Star's showrunner Rashad Raisani, that has been intentional. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Raisani said they've "been putting little clues in some of the scenes with Judd that will come out." Indeed, the show has been planting small moments (e.g., a call to Grace that goes unanswered) that show Judd is struggling, with the latest being during TK's birthday. Judd sat alone and got lost in his liquor bottle, which is a bad combination. Raisani teased the "explosion" of these struggles, saying,

"There a fuse that's been quietly lit in him, but this is sort of the final thing that falls against Judd that will come to.... It'll explode into the open in episode 10, but it's there underneath."

What's On the Horizon for '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5.

Image via FOX

A lot happens simultaneously as the show prepares to say goodbye to the characters. These stories are interconnected, and Tommy's cancer will have a profound effect on other characters. Judd will be more isolated as he struggles with loneliness because Tommy is dealing with something herself. Raisani teased that Tommy's absence from the firehouse would be a "profound loss" for the firehouse and Judd specifically.

Meanwhile, there's more trouble on the horizon for the character as she goes up against a health insurance company. "We're going to have the whole house stand up for Tommy coming down the pike in episode 8. Her cancer battle will affect everybody," the showrunner said. The logline for Episode 8, "The Quite One," teases a united moment for the firehouse when Owen stands up to the powers that be to increase healthcare coverage. Below's the logline:

"A gang killing leads Carlos to new information on his father’s murder. TK contemplates a major life decision as Owen is determined to get Austin’s first responders’ health care coverages increased."

Apart from the main cast for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, the episode also features appearances from Henry Ian Cusick as Enzo, Parker Young as Ranger Sam Campbell, Alan Autry as Chief Ranger Bridges, Adam Baldwin as Det. McGregor, Joseph Raymond Lucero as Nestor Grimes, Iris Liu as Sofia, Michael Reilly Burke as Mayor Stanton, and Theodore & Vincent Simard as Jonah.

Watch how Tommy's cancer storyline plays out when "The Quite Ones" airs on Monday, November 18. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Judd's arc and the airdate for Episode 10.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

