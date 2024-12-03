In the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen (Rob Lowe) finds out Judd (Jim Parrack) has been drinking after bringing him home after a night out. The bottles lying everywhere serve as evidence even as Judd claims that he’s never been drunk on the job. As for why he turned to the bottle to solve his problems, it all began after Grace’s (Sierra McClain) departure, leaving Judd a huge mess. Nevertheless, Owen decides to take Judd to a meeting, which will be explored further in upcoming episodes.

With the firefighting series set to return with its final episodes next year, fans can’t keep calm. Fortunately, showrunner Rashad Raisani has teased an exciting storyline, particularly for Judd, whose addiction will be at the center of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10. Raisani shared with TV Insider:

“Well, I’ll tell you, Episode 10 has my favorite teaser of the series,” adding, “We’re going to see the power of addiction and the things that it can make good people do in Episode 10. And that’s what I’ll say about that. It’s just beginning. It’s not over.”

The next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere on January 20, 2025, marking one of three chapters that will conclude the series. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the procedural was renewed for a fifth and final season in May 2023 and premiered on September 23, 2024. It is a spin-off of the original TV series, 9-1-1, and is scheduled to end on February 3, 2025. In addition to Lowe, Parrack, and McClain, 9-1-1: Lone Star features an excellent ensemble cast, including Gina Torres as Tommy, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K., Natacha Karam as Marjan, Brian Michael Smith as Paul, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos, and Julian Works as Mateo.

What More Will Happen to Judd in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Finale?

Besides Judd’s addiction being further explored in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, there’s also one “good” scene coming up for him and T.K., but later in the season. In the showrunner’s words:

“We will get one in the finale, but he’s not ready for it yet in Episode 10; It’s going to be Owen and Judd.”

Furthermore, when asked if Grace will be included in the series finale, particularly her reaction to finding out what’s going on with Judd, Raisani hinted at an “indirect” response from her. The EP disclosed:

“There will be a moment at the end of Episode 10. Grace is very involved, even though she’s not on the show, with Judd’s journey in Episode 10.”

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, will air on January 20, 2025. Catch up on the show with the previous episodes currently streaming on Hulu.

