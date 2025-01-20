When 9-1-1: Lone Star returns on Fox tonight, Monday, January 20, there will be a lot of ground to cover in the final three episodes of the show. All characters have something major happening in their lives, apart from the upcoming asteroid threat heading for Austin. There will be a time jump, with Episode 10, "All Who Wander," picking up a little after 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 9 events. A new arc is introduced as Marjan (Natacha Karam) decides to take the next step with her boyfriend, Joe (John Clarence Stewart), in their relationship. A sneak peek of the final three episodes revealed Marjan will get married. A new sneak peek courtesy of Entertainment Weekly previews the rough road to that day. Below is the episode's logline, which previews the storyline of Marjan introducing Joe to her parents.

"Judd (Jim Parrack) literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan introduces her boyfriend Joe to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped."

Marjan's Parents Are Not Onboard with Her Marriage to Joe.

In the sneak peek above, Marjan takes Joe to meet her parents. She is visibly nervous because she wants him to make a great first impression on them, hoping they will bless her union. She asks him to tweak his name to be personable with them, which might not be a great way to start a relationship that might last for the rest of their lives. Marjan seems to have left out a lot of information about her culture, much to Joe's shock, when what he thought was a two-kiss greeting turns to three kisses, and the last one doesn't land well. After they sit, Marjan goes into overdrive, trying to impress her parents with Joe's accomplishments, highlighting that he's Muslim, is successful, has successful siblings, and raised those siblings.

When Joe gets the opportunity to get a word in, he admits that he's in love with her and would like to have a great marriage like his parents. Waleed and Nasreen seem to be taking this information gracefully and enthusiastically, which is why Waleed's admission at the end of the video is shocking. He says love is insufficient to sustain a marriage before the video ends. This might go two ways: he forbids their union or offers advice about what more is needed. Tune in to Fox at 8 p.m. to find out.

Judd Might Have Relapsed.

The logline teases some troubles in Judd's life when Owen notices some odd behavior from him. In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode, we learned that he was concerned Judd might have been trying to commit suicide during a call. He promised to join Judd during an AA meeting whenever Judd wants. A new sneak peek courtesy of TV Line reveals that Owen had reason to be concerned.

In the video above, Judd and Owen go to a meeting, and during Judd's turn to share, he says how he's been coping with his alcoholism. Flashbacks reveal his inner thoughts as he claims to distract himself by working out and playing video games. That's the rosy version because, in another version, he's shown drinking as soon as he gets home and passing out. The question becomes: is he lying?

Find out what happens to Marjan and Judd when "All Who Wander" airs tonight on Fox. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Watch on Hulu