9-1-1: Lone Star will finally be back on screens this fall after being off the air for over a year. Now leading Mondays for FOX, the highly anticipated season has much to achieve, from exhilarating emergencies to developing beautiful relationships. Julian Works plays Mateo Chavez in the show. In a conversation with DAMAN about his latest project, The Long Game, Works teased significant developments for his character and the show as a whole.

Season 5 is currently in production, and he revealed, "We are roughly in the middle of filming Season 5 as we speak! It’s going amazingly well." Mateo saw a lot of growth in Season 4 as he finally got into a relationship with Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker). Being the newest relationship on the show, fans are excited to see how their story plays out, something Works spoke about the pairing, saying:

"Mateo’s story has definitely evolved, but there’s unfortunately not much I can say about it except that there’s more of Mateo and Nancy in the season’s storyline. Stay tuned!"

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Will Feature Huge Emergencies

The 9-1-1 universe is known for crafting engaging emergencies that leave fans wondering how they came up with them. Rob Lowe confirmed to TV Insider that this season's opening emergency will be a train derailment. "But I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away," he said while speaking about the emergency's scale.

Works revealed that there will be more emergencies of the same nature as the big season opener, saying, "Without giving anything away, stay tuned for new and big climate events, explosions, amazing rescues, and the evolution of new and old relationships."

9-1-1: Lone Star will air on Mondays come fall, replacing the spot previously held by the flagship series, 9-1-1. It will be used to usher in the new drama on Fox, Rescue Hi-Surf. 9-1-1: Lone Star has been off the air for quite a while, and Works revealed that the cast was very excited to show the fans what they have been working on. "The cast is all looking forward to the premiere this fall after such a long hiatus. I think fans of the show will be very pleased with what the Station 126 team has in store," he said.

The show stars Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as TK Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Works, Baker, Kelsey Yates and Skyler Yates.

Catch the season premiere this fall on Fox. Catch up with past seasons on Hulu.

