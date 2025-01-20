9-1-1: Lone Star goes out with a bang as an asteroid heads for Austin and threatens to claim lives in their hundreds, if not thousands. It's unconfirmed where the asteroid will hit, if anywhere. Still, the duration leading up to the impact will be quite chaotic as everyone in the city receives an alert, and chaos ensues. 9-1-1: Lone Star's showrunner Rashad Raisani talked to TV Insider about the season-ender and revealed that it would be "the most casualty-strewn rescue" in the show's history, save for the first episode that claimed the lives of Judd's (Jim Parrack) previous coworkers. Raisani teased many casualties, possibly even the first responders, saying,

"This will be the most casualty-strewn rescue since the pilot, when the entire team except for Judd blew up [in a factory fire] and died. We decided who should get hurt and who should get hurt the worst in a way to show the depths of both their own characters and the character of the people next to them."

A Tragedy Unites '9-1-1: Lone Star's Characters

Image via Kevin Estrada/FOX

Every character has something significant going on in their lives. Tommy (Gina Torres) is dealing with cancer, Judd is struggling with staying sober, and Owen (Rob Lowe) is torn about whether to take a job in New York and leave Austin. However, the characters will temporarily put down their burdens and work towards a similar goal. “Our final sequence, which I believe may be the high watermark of our series, is literally every character working together and doing their own part toward the same singular goal… It’s all about one single moment," teased Raisani.

The three remaining episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star cover a lot of ground. In Episode 10, Judd struggles with sobriety while Marjan (Natacha Karam) introduces her boyfriend to her parents. Episode 11 finds TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) taking the next step to adopt Jonah and expand their family. In the finale, Episode 12, an asteroid hurtles towards the city, threatening to destroy everything in its impact destination. These arcs will need to be resolved, and Episode 10 features a time jump while Episode 12 utilizes a flash forward. "As we roll it back, you start to go, ‘Wait a second, this asteroid… Oh God, I think I know what is going to happen because of the asteroid!'” teased Raisani.

Tune in to Fox on Mondays at 8 p.m. for the next two weeks to witness the final journey of 9-1-1: Lone Star. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

