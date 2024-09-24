The procedural drama 9-1-1, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, was an enormous hit upon its 2018 debut, so much so that the very next year a spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, was ordered by Fox. Now, after four eye-popping, explosive seasons, Lone Star looks set to call the upcoming Season 5 its last.

With that in mind, the stakes could never be higher for the spinoff, as fans across the world demand answers to burning questions and a satisfying finale for the 126 team. After the premiere was frustratingly delayed due to the strikes of 2023, tension could not be any higher from within the fandom, with patience wearing thin. Thankfully, the Season 5 premiere is just around the corner, so, with that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5.

When is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Coming Out?

Jim Parrack as Judd from 9-1-1: Lone Star

The official release date for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 is Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET. As one drama looks to make its final bow, another makes its debut, with September 23 also marking the premiere date for the new NBC drama, Brilliant Minds.

Is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Premiering on TV?

Yes! As is to be expected, 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere live on FOX, with the spinoff one of the network's biggest shows.

Is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Streaming?

As usual, and for the last time, 9-1-1: Lone Star will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. Alternatively, for those with the Hulu+ Live TV package, you can watch along with the episodes as they air live. Currently, all four previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

For those without a subscription that will need one in time for the 126 team to make their final bow, an ad-based plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with an ad-free version available for $17.99 per month. Alternatively, if you're a student, you can get Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details:

Can You Watch '9-1-1: Lone Star' Without Hulu?

For those without Hulu, fear not, you can still catch every episode of Season 5 online. This can be achieved via fox.com and the FOX app, as well as being able to watch episodes live on YouTube TV.

Watch the '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Trailer

Available to watch above, the most recent teaser trailer for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 showcases an albeit brief but action-packed look at the upcoming season. With this set to be the last outing for the spinoff, it is likely that boundaries will be pushed as 9-1-1: Lone Star prepares for its most explosive season yet. The trailer also gives fans a glimpse at the brand-new dispatcher following the sad departure of Grace, with actress Sierra McClain, exiting the show back in June. Her replacement is Wyatt (Jackson Pace), son of Jim Parrack's Judd, with the character not originally intended to be more than a contributor to the series, but has found himself as a series regular in Season 5. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani expanded on this, saying:

"We thought maybe he'd start to work in the call center, and Grace would be his mentor, and that would be a nice story to play. We wanted to show that no matter what your physical situation is, you have so much to offer. I'm proud that we're able to tell that story for a lot of people who may have something that makes them feel like they have struggles, but to see that there's always ways that you can do something great. So [McClain's departure,] I think, ended up being a fortuitous thing in allowing us to go bigger with that storyline."

The pair of Wyatt and Judd join an exciting cast of returning and new faces in Season 5, including Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, and Gina Torres as Tommy Vega. With the 126 team ready to go out with a bang, plenty of fireworks are expected for the plot of Season 5, with an official synopsis reading:

"In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when, in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt, Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion."

What's the '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Schedule?

For those looking to plan their diaries around the final episodes of this beloved spinoff, here is a handy breakdown of the expected episode schedule, assuming each episode were to air weekly, plus all the information we know so far. It has been suggested, via Deadline, that the finale could air in early 2025, so the schedule may be subject to change.

Episode: Title: Description: Directed By: Written By: Release Date: 1 Both Sides Now "The 126 race into action when an armored truck and its guards are attacked by a group of masked men. Carlos, in his new job as a Texas Ranger is assigned to investigate the case. Owen attends group therapy with Tommy to deal with his brother Robert's death. Both Marjan and Paul each apply for the open lieutenant position, replacing Judd, who finds himself lost without his old job. Wyatt begins work at the call center and a major train derailment signals tragedy." Christine Khalafian Rashad Raisani, Jamie Kessler Monday, September 23, 2024 2 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, September 30, 2024 3 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, October 7, 2024 4 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, October 14, 2024 5 TBC TBC Keith Tripler TBC Monday, October 21, 2024 6 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, October 28, 2024 7 TBC TBC Brenna Malloy TBC Monday, November 4, 2024 8 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, November 11, 2024 9 TBC TBC Dawn Wilkinson Christina M. Walker, Matt Solik Monday, November 18, 2024 10 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, November 25, 2024 11 Impact TBC John J. Gray Charlotte L. Balogh, Annie Fawke Monday, December 2, 2024 12 TBC TBC TBC TBC Monday, December 9, 2024