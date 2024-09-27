9-1-1: Lone Star promised a three-part opening emergency for its fifth and final season. The emergency was teased in the season premiere, but the episode pivoted to developing the character arcs for the remaining episodes. However, the show did not abandon the train derailment because 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 2, "Trainwrecks," is dedicated to showing the full scale of this emergency. In the same episode, Wyatt decides to help his father out and petitions Owen for Judd while the competition for the position left by Judd intensifies. Finally, Tommy decides to push things further with Pastor Trevor. Below is the official logline.

"The 126 race into action when a major train derailment causes multiple injuries; Meanwhile Tommy makes a bold move in her relationship with Trevor; Wyatt asks Owen to give Judd his job back as Marjan and Paul continue to compete for the open position."

A Train Wrecks In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5

The episode's promo focuses on the train derailment and subsequent emergencies. The derailment is just the tip of the iceberg because one compartment carries chlorine gas, which starts leaking. Exposure to highly concentrated amounts of chlorine gas can severely affect a human's breathing system. The gas can also combust if it reacts with combustible substances like gasoline and cause an explosion. "We're looking at the worst mass casualty event in the history of Texas," the dispatch supervisor informs her dispatchers. The 126 are first on the scene of a very dangerous situation.

The promo teases some other wild events viewers can expect in the season, including Owen lassoing a horse rider on top of the rig in the middle of the highway. Meanwhile, Carlos continues his winning streak at the Rangers as he's shown breaching a house with a horde of agents. Familiar footage of Marjan trying to impress the captain is shown, as is an impressive driving moment by Nancy.

The promo images find Owen and several characters in conversation. Among them are Paul and Marjan, who are in the thick of a race to impress the captain. It's unclear what this conversation is about, but it will be hard, given that he's close with these people. One does not envy Owen's position in this affair. He also talks to Mateo, maybe to ask for an opinion on lessening the weight on himself. Finally, Wyatt pays a courtesy call to the captain to ask that his dad be rehired, but there are several problems. Judd has been away for over a year, and fire department rules demand that he be treated as a probie. Also, the station has moved on and is looking for other alternatives.

The episode promises to balance action and character development well. Tune in on Monday, September 30, to see how it all plays out. You can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu.

