The Big Picture The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star is pumped for season five as they begin filming, sharing their excitement on social media.

Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, and Ronen Rubinstein kick off filming with sentimental messages and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Although details of the first day's scenes are under wraps, set pictures show that the cast is thrilled to be back together.

The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star is back together as production begins for the fifth season of the delayed firefighter drama series. The cast took to their social media accounts to express excitement at being back, with some sharing sentimental messages about what filming the fifth season means to them. According to posts by Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, and Ronen Rubinstein, today was the first day of filming as they recorded the first scenes for the season. While they didn't share what exactly they filmed, the set pictures and videos shared showed them and other actors happy on their first day.