Significant changes are in store for the 126 team, with Judd resigning and Owen facing a tough decision on a new lieutenant.

The future of the show is uncertain, with rising production costs and cast contract negotiations potentially leading to the end of the series after Season 5.

Fox has set the premiere date for the much-anticipated fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. After being off the air for over one year, the series will return on Monday, September 23, from 8 to 9 p.m. It will serve as the lead-in for the John Wells-produced new lifeguard drama, Rescue: HI-Surf, which begins on the same night from 9 to 10 p.m. The fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star promises a thrilling ride with a multi-episode opening emergency, while the 126 shift greatly with the departure of one of their own. Below is the official synopsis from Fox that teases arcs for the characters.

"In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand (Rob Lowe) and Vega (Gina Torres), along with the 126 team, race into action when in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives including some of their own. With Judd (Jim Parrack) resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) apply for the promotion. "Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Might End with the Upcoming Season

As the show returns for Season 5, it might be the last. A report by Deadline revealed that a lot had happened behind the scenes, and the show's future is not guaranteed. Several hurdles must be crossed before renewal, from rising production costs to cast salaries. The future becomes bleak with every passing day since, according to the same report, cast contracts release them from the show by the end of this week (July 19). If that happens, they'll be free to audition for other jobs, making the sixth season a far-fetched idea.

Most of the cast members said their goodbyes when production wrapped up last week since they were under the impression that the current season was the last. In fact, one of the main cast members departed early. Sierra McClain will not be in the fifth season after salary negotiations with the studio fell through.

Catch the Season 5 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. on Fox. Catch up on Hulu in the US.

