The Big Picture Season 5 of '9-1-1: Lone Star' will feature a massive train derailment, promising epic scale and production.

The firehouse will face changes as Judd leaves, resulting in a competition to fill his spot, leading to potential casualties.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' will move to Mondays at 8 PM, setting the stage for a new rescue drama, 'Rescue HI-Surf.'

9-1-1: Lone Star returns this fall, and as it is a tradition in the 9-1-1 universe, a major multi-episode emergency kicks off the season. In a conversation with TV Insider while speaking about what fans can expect in the upcoming season, Rob Lowe revealed that the 126 will be on the scene when a train derailment occurs. The cast and crew have been shooting the emergency for the past several months, and Lowe teases a huge spectacle in terms of size and production. He talked about working on that, saying,

"Well, just the scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it. I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, 'Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f**king go.' Do you know what I mean? I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun. And it’s not for everybody. I mean, believe me, I know plenty of actors who are like, “I’m not doing that.” But I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away."

As with any emergency, chances of someone getting seriously injured or worse are always present. Lowe teased, "We're always in the line of fire, let's put it that way," when asked if the 126 would sustain some casualties. And even if that doesn't happen, the firehouse will have some changes to contend with as Judd leaves. Captain Strand must fill that spot, resulting in some competition between the house members. When asked how Owen plans to fill the spot, Lowe teased the arc, saying,

"Well, that's part of the fun of it, is that I've got to pick amongst amazing people who I love who's going to get that job. That competition plays out over multiple episodes, so you don't know who it's going to be, and everybody's fighting for that role."

With the shift in position, one will still be open and need to be filled. Lowe remained tight-lipped about potential cast additions but teased some surprises, saying, "We have a big surprise coming up, and I can't tell you how it's filled, but people are going to love it." The season will also feature Chad Lowe in some minor capacity. Rob stressed how exciting the emergency is, saying, "I'm just really excited about the spectacle. I'm really excited about the scope and scale of what we're able to do while also still taking care of the characters everybody loves."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Moves

Season 5 will air on Mondays at 8 PM instead of Tuesdays. The show moves to occupy the spot left by 9-1-1 when the show changed networks and now airs on ABC. The flagship series also had a multi-episode emergency this season as Bobby and Athena found themselves on a sinking cruise ship. 9-1-1: Lone Star is Fox's top show in fall's lineup and will be used to launch a new rescue drama, Rescue HI-Surf. The Hawai'i set series will follow a team of lifeguards who rescue people from the dangers in that part of the world. The current stature of the show notwithstanding, Fox has yet to decide about it. Fox's CEO, Ron Wade, revealed they're waiting to see how it performs before deciding whether to keep it. He talked about the network's plans, saying, "We're going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise. But at the moment, we're very focused on that being a launchpad for a new show, Rescue HI-Surf, we're excited to have it on the schedule."

The 12-episode season is currently in production and will return this fall.