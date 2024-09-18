There are several changes in the fifth and final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which premieres this September on Fox. Most of it has to do with characters as they tackle the next stages of their lives. Viewers, however, will not see the next stage of Grace Ryder's (Sierra McClain) life following McClain's exit from the series. "She's a central piece to the show. She's the voice on the phone of the title, you know what I mean?" showrunner Rashad Raisani previously told Entertainment Weekly. He also said, "We didn't know [she was leaving]." They had to figure out a way to write the character out, and a new sneak peek into an episode of the upcoming season courtesy of the publication teases how they handled Grace's abrupt exit.

The Wyatt-centric video finds him moving into a new home. Judd surprises Wyatt with a customized house to accommodate his needs in a wheelchair. Wyatt is now a dad, and he and Leigh Ann have a son, Leo. Wyatt's mom, Marlene, is overcome with emotions seeing her son happy and thriving, given that they were concerned he might not make it. Judd decides to take a picture of the happy moment. "Y'all, let me get a picture of this for Grace," he says as he takes out his phone. "Gracie told me she's sorry she can't be here," Judd continues. "Well, I'd say she's got much bigger things on her plate right now," Leigh Anne chimes in, revealing that she knows what happened with Grace. "Mama's doing the Lord's work," Judd says, revealing that Grace is away, doing something important.

Grace Leaves Austin In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5

Image via Fox

This does not confirm where exactly Grace is, but it is consistent with her character. Grace is an outspoken Christian woman, and "the Lord's work," in this case, might mean a volunteer mission. This would explain why she had to leave abruptly, and if the show had not been canceled, it would have been easy to write her back in. Raisani did say that they would be open to having her back on the show if the pay dispute with the production company that pushed McClain out was resolved.

"So, what about you, dad?" Wyatt continues in the clip. He refers to Judd's decision to quit the firehouse to take care of Wyatt. Now, Wyatt has a family and a job as the new 9-1-1: Lone Star dispatcher, and he's assimilated into his new life. This leaves Judd with a lot of time and no projects now that renovating Wyatt's new place is complete. "There is actually something important I've been putting off for a long time now that is very important," Judd explains what he plans on doing next. "I might start spending some days the ways I believe God intended: watching football," he jokes, revealing that he either does not have a plan or has an unserious one. The others laugh at the joke. Or is it?

Find out Judd's plan when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns this Monday, September 23. Catch up on Hulu.

