The final three episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star begin airing on Monday, January 20. Next week's episode will feature a slight time jump, and when we rejoin the characters, we will check in on Judd (Jim Parrack). Since Grace's departure, Judd has struggled to stay afloat and found solace in the bottle; that is never a good idea. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 10, Captain Strand (Rob Lowe) notices some odd behavior in Judd and decides to intervene. The official episode logline below previews what concerns Owen when Judd walks straight into the line of fire. A sneak peek of the episode courtesy of TV Insider previews a conversation between them, where Owen expresses his fears that Judd might have relapsed.

"Judd literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan (Natacha Karam) introduces her boyfriend Joe (John Clarance Stewart) to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped."

Judd's Behavior Concerns Owen in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5, Episode 8.

The video above reveals that Owen noticed weird behavior from Judd during a call. Judd is aware of his behavior during the call, but he doesn't seem particularly concerned with it. "I saw you staring into the fire like you were looking into the void," Owen says. Judd says that he lost his bearings for a moment during the chaos. "You didn't look like you were in any hurry to get out," Owen says, finally revealing what left him concerned. "What are you suggesting I was trying to off myself?" Judd exclaims as he gets the gist of where the conversation is going. Owen admits that's where the conversation was headed. Judd firmly denies he wasn't trying to commit suicide. Owen imparts some wisdom and avails himself to Judd if his recovery journey proves challenging. Judd says he's heading to a meeting later and asks Owen to join him.

The scene does not do much to quell fears about Judd's behavior. He could be lying, and addicts are known to do that more than other people. Showrunner Rashad Raisani's comments on this arc do nothing to dissuade this assessment. "We’re going to see the power of addiction and the things that it can make good people do in Episode 10. And that’s what I’ll say about that. It’s just beginning. It’s not over," he told TV Insider.

