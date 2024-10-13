Some decisions a person makes seem ill-informed in retrospect when the consequences unravel in real-time. Trevor's only request before agreeing to Tommy's proposal was for her to meet his ex-wife, Cassandra. Tommy understood where Trevor was coming from and decided to meet with Cassandra, but a sneak peek of that meeting courtesy of TV Insider reveals that it might have been a mistake. The Parks and The Vegas sit down for dinner at Tommy's house in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 4, "My Way," which turns chaotic when Cassandra lodges an accusation against Tommy. She dredges up things from the past, and despite efforts from those present to deflect them, Cassandra doesn't budge.

"Goodness, my eyes dried out on my plane ride down from Topeka," Cassandra says when the video begins. "But you all really should check out The Carver sometime. It's such a beautiful space," she adds. "We know. It really is," one of the twins jumps in. "Yeah, Mom took us with Melody for a drum circle," the other adds, as Melody looks like she's been caught with her hands in the cookie jar.

Tommy Gets Accused of Trying to Kill Cassandra and Melody

Cassandra looks disappointed because she might have planned to surprise the girls with a trip to The Circle. Not only are her eyes dry, the surprise is ruined. "We had only gone that one time when the girls were off from school," Tommy jumps in when Cassandra asks Melody why she never mentioned being there. "Oh! So, was that before or after you tried to poison my daughter," Cassandra heads for the jugular, referencing an incident from Season 4, where, to be clear, no poisoning happened. Melody and Trevor jump in and come to Tommy's defense, explaining that it was not poisoning and that there was an upside.

"I need to know what kind of household your father intends to raise you in and if this woman intends to poison anyone else," Cassandra dials up the pressure. Tommy takes the high road and concurs with Cassandra's sentiments. However, her appearance changes, as it looks like she's uncomfortable or in pain. "Did she put anything in my food?" Cassandra accuses Tommy of poisoning her food. "You did something to me, didn't you?" she says to Tommy, who can't believe this is happening.

As everyone stares in disbelief, Cassandra starts to vomit. Is this connected to her dry eyes? Lucky for her, Tommy is a paramedic capable of dealing with the situation. Hopefully, saving Cassandra's life will help Tommy curry favor with her. Or is that ill-informed, too?

