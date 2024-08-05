The Big Picture The 126 responds to a train derailment leaking chlorine gas, posing a severe threat to lives in Austin in a new 9-1-1: Lone Star teaser.

teaser. Wyatt, a survivor-turned dispatcher, tracks the deadly gas spreading as an explosion looms.

The new season of 9-1-1: Lone Star replaces Grace with Wyatt, promising more action-packed drama on Fox.

When 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for Season 5 this September, the 126 will battle a major emergency. The station responds to a train derailment, and while that was revealed earlier, the scope was unclear. A new teaser trailer unveils the danger threatening the lives of all the first responders on the scene and the City of Austin. When one of the compartments from the derailed train unhooks itself from the rest of the body, it leaks a green-yellow gas, something they identify as chlorine gas. For the most part, chlorine is a bleaching agent, but if someone is exposed to a highly concentrated amount for a long time, it can have severe effects. That's the danger the city faces. Oh, and if it reacts with combustible substances, it can cause an explosion.

"126, first on the scene," Captain Strand (Rob Lowe) says as the video begins. A compartment of the derailed train separates itself from the rest, and the momentum carries it as it breaks everything in its path. Once the momentum dies down from collision with other things, including cars, it begins to leak. "Chlorine gas," Marjan (Natacha Karam) identifies the hissing gas. "Dispatch, we have a problem," Captain Strand makes dispatch aware of the development.

"Think of this as a poison cloud of death," a supervisor tells dispatchers. "It's heading your direction," newly minted dispatcher Wyatt Harris (Jackson Pace) tracks the gas that has started to spread, endangering many people's lives. The 126 tries to stay alive as the conditions worsen, but the worst is yet to come. There is a lot of gasoline on the scene, and it is only a matter of time before something explodes. "Fallback!" Captain Strand tries to warn his people, but it's too late. "126, do you copy?" a dispatcher tries to contact them, but they weren't quick enough to escape the explosion.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Replaces Grace With a New Dispatcher

Dispatch is a vital aspect of the 9-1-1 universe. Following Sierra McClain's exit from the show, production replaced Grace with someone unexpected. The last time viewers saw Wyatt, he had survived a grisly accident that extinguished his hopes of becoming a firefighter. Wyatt is now doing the next best thing for him: working as a dispatcher. Pace was upgraded to series regular for Season 5, meaning viewers will see more of him than in previous seasons.

9-1-1: Lone Star returns on Fox for a fifth and potentially final season on Monday, September 23. Catch up with past seasons on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. The series follows Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York City who, after having rebuilt a team in the aftermath of September 11th's attacks, is brought in to form a new one in Austin, Texas. Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

WATCH ON HULU