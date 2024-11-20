9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 finds TK and Carlos dealing with the challenges of marriage. Carlos is still reeling from losing his father and does not have time to adjust accordingly to his new marital status. This disconnect has become a major source of conflict for the couple. Another layer develops when real life happens, and Carlos and TK consider adopting a child. Carlos' obsession with solving his father's murder and TK's desire to have children put them at cross purposes, something showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider is their "central conflict." However, this conflict is not new and could be seen in the show's early episodes.

“It’s always been their conflict really; T.K. wanted to be a dad, and Carlos didn’t really, even before his father was murdered," Raisani said, revisiting an arc from the past where Carlos revealed that he had reservations about becoming a dad partially because he never connected with his own, and after being closeted for so long he never thought it was in the cards for him. However, the real world always has different plans. The showrunner talked about their current situation, saying,

"And then once Gabriel is killed—I mean, the crux of Episode 8 is about T.K. saying, ‘Look, I know I said I’d wait to have kids, but you have to agree with me, Carlos, that this is a clear and present urgent situation that my little brother is about to be sent abroad to a boarding school.’ And Carlos is like, ‘Hey, dude, this is a clear and present urgent situation for me. My dad was murdered.’ And especially as that episode progresses, ‘I’m getting closer to who did it and this is the last moment in the world I’m going to look away from this very important life mission I have,'"

TK and Carlos Tackle Their Biggest Challenge in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5.

Jonah's entrance into the picture presents a major challenge for the couple as their desires diverge. For Carlos, solving his father's murder is the prime consideration (although he might be using it to hide the fact that he doesn't want kids). With TK, he's always wanted children, and with Jonah, there is no question since that's his brother. "We really thought it would be a great way to put their hottest conflict points directly in conflict with each other in these episodes," Raisani said of crafting this conflict in the relationship. However, there is some hope. TK has always led the relationship with love, something Raisani teases, saying,

". . . .for TK, it’s like, this love is strong, we will figure it out. I don’t care. We’ll figure it out.”

