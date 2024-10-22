9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 5, "Thunderstruck," was heavy on TK and Carlos as it explored how their relationship had progressed a year after getting married and Carlos losing his father. The latter greatly affected the former, with Carlos bent on solving his dad's murder, much to the detriment of his marriage. Series star Ronen Rubinstein talked to Entertainment Weekly about TK and Carlos' marriage and what's on the horizon. He revealed that even if the couple had weathered this challenge, there was still more to come, and it might not be pretty. Later episodes introduce TK's stepdad Enzo and stepbrother Jonah, leading to revelations that will shake TK's life and marriage.

"Well, Enzo and Jonah coming into their lives is going to throw a massive wrench into everything. What's cool about the Enzo storyline is it's something I've been asking for and daydreaming about since season 1, since I learned that Enzo was actually the person that raised TK," the actor began, previewing the upcoming TK-centric arc that will change a lot for the character.

TK's Past Comes Into Focus In '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5.

Image via Fox

"We're going to have so many questions answered about that dynamic, and we're going to find out even deeper about the dynamic between TK and Owen, which you kind of feel like you know everything, but we actually don't. And I think it's going to come to a head of actually what went on with TK and Owen when he was younger," he continued, teasing about some secrets that would be revealed. He added:

"So I'm really excited about that. It brings such an incredible scene between Rob and me. And then with Jonah, that's going to ask a lot of questions. I think a lot of things that the fans have hoped for and have feared, I think that's coming.... You'll know exactly what I'm talking about when that episode airs."

To TV Line, Rubinstein said the constant drama keeps viewers engaged and entertained. “When things start to go smooth, it means something terrible is about to happen. That’s them keeping us and the audience on our toes, which is brilliant. Like Tim always says, who wants to watch just two people, like, drinking coffee in the morning and having everything go well for 12 episodes? We definitely need some drama," he said.

9-1-1: Lone Star's fifth and final season goes on a short hiatus and returns in two weeks on November 5. Catch up with all the action on Hulu before new episodes return.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

WATCH ON HULU