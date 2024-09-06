9-1-1: Lone Star returns for a game-changing fifth and final season this fall. After being off the air for one season, the upcoming season promises to be the biggest one yet. The show will go out with a bang from a multi-episode train derailment emergency that grows as time lapses. There will also be character shifts as Grace leaves and Wyatt becomes a dispatcher. Entertainment Weekly reveals that there will also be someone who will change Carlos and TK's life forever. That person is TK's half-brother. Before TK's mother, Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein), passed away, she had a son named Jonah with a different partner. While it is unconfirmed if this is the same character, it stands to reason that he would seek out his older brother.

In Season 3, when Gywneth's shocking death happened, Rob Lowe spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the decision to close the chapter on that story. "We felt like this was the best resolve of her character’s arc. You know, she lives in New York, she has a significant other in New York, she’s [just had] his baby. Those are stories that certainly wouldn’t fit in the 9-1-1: Lone Star, Texas universe. She lives a separate life there. So it had kind of run its course," he had said. It appears it had not run its course with Jonah's potential return.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Says Goodbye

Image via FOX

The final season teases the conclusion of arcs from the previous season. Carlos leaves the Austin Police Department and joins Texas Rangers like his late father. The job demands have Carlos pulling extra weight since he's not there just for the sake of it. Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father's murder, putting his young marriage with TK at risk. Ronen Rubinstein teased to TooFab a rollercoaster for the couple in the upcoming season. “I know it’s kind of impossible to fathom, but I think this is the biggest rollercoaster they will go through in five years. It’s kind of hard to top everything they’ve been through, but trust me they do," he said.

Meanwhile, Owen struggles with his role in the death of his half-brother. Judd's departure opens up a leadership position in the 126, leading to a competition between Marjan and Paul for the lieutenant position. Finally, Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship with the pastor, but that's easier said than done.

Catch the season premiere on September 23 at 8 pm on Fox. Stream past episodes on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. The series follows Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York City who, after having rebuilt a team in the aftermath of September 11th's attacks, is brought in to form a new one in Austin, Texas. Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

