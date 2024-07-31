The Big Picture 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premieres this Fall with Wyatt as the new dispatcher, replacing Grace.

Expect intense competition as Paul and Marjan vie for the captain position on the 126 team.

Judd resigns as Owen searches for a new lieutenant in the face of a catastrophic train derailment.

The heroic 126 team of 9-1-1: Lone Star is making a long-awaited comeback this Fall with the show's fifth and possibly final season. And with this new season comes a replacement for the beloved dispatcher Grace, played by Sierra McClain, who exited the show back in June. In a new preview shared on X (formerly Twitter), Judd’s (Jim Parrack) son Wyatt (Jackson Pace) works as the new dispatcher, a much different career path from his initial firefighting aspirations.

Created for Fox by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: Lone Star is a spin-off of the procedural drama series 9-1-1 and premiered on January 19, 2020. It features a brilliant ensemble cast including Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega as well as McClain and Parrack.

Not only will 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 see Wyatt playing a new role, but fans can also expect to see Paul and Marjan compete for the position of captain following Judd’s temporary resignation from the 126. In addition, behind-the-scenes photos posted by the cast and crew earlier suggest that Carlos will follow in his late father’s footsteps by becoming a Texas Ranger. It is also worth recalling that Wyatt had to give up on his firefighting ambition after suffering a near-fatal biking accident, leading him to undergo spinal surgery in the penultimate episode of Season 4.

What Will Go Down in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5?

Although 9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed for a fifth season in May 2023, it wasn’t until this month that Fox officially set the premiere date with the delay due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Moreover, it still remains uncertain if the upcoming season will be the final for the series, but fans can still hope for more as it has not yet been cancelled either. As for what’s to come next for the 126 team, the official synopsis teases it as such:

"In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when, in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt, Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion."

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will premiere on September 23, from 8 to 9 p.m. Check out the latest preview below and stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the upcoming installment. Past seasons are currently streaming on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

