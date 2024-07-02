The Big Picture Rob Lowe and the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star face explosive challenges in Season 5.

The upcoming season promises higher stakes, including train explosions and bomb detonations.

Despite rumors of Season 5 being the final installment, the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star assures fans that nothing is set in stone yet.

Things are getting pretty explosive for Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation) and the rest of the cast of Fox’s 9-1-1 Lone Star in the first trailer for its upcoming season. Arriving on the network this fall, the first look promises that the stakes will be higher than ever in the show’s highly-anticipated fifth season. From train explosions to bomb detonations, the crew at Station 126 have their sirens on and are prepared to handle the stunning aftermath of any disaster. The teaser is also quick to remind fans that they can relive — or binge for the first time — all the exciting moments that happened during the title’s first four installments.

With Season 5 just around the corner, fans are wondering if this is the final time they’ll ride along with the engines of Station 126, as rumors have been swirling that Fox is planning to cancel the production. For many, it’s been hard to fully get on board with the upcoming season without knowing if the story will wrap up when it comes to a close. Although members of the cast remained hopeful — reminding their dedicated followers that nothing has been set in stone — audiences are still on the edge of their seats, falling down the rabbit hole of speculation.

It certainly didn’t help matters when long-running series star, Sierra McClain, who appeared as 9-1-1 operator Grace Ryder, announced she would be exiting the series ahead of its fifth season. The actress’s decision to part ways with the uber-popular procedural seems to stem from a slew of road bumps that she and her fellow cast mates have hit over the last few years. In short, the height of the trouble stems from payment disputes between the actors and 20th Television who seem to have backstepped on an initial agreement that would have seen the cast making some extra bucks following a very successful Season 3.

Who Will Be Part Of ’9-1-1: Lone Star’s Fifth Season?

Whether this is the last set of adventures for 9-1-1: Lone Star or not, there are plenty of characters who will return to the fray. Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand took most of the screentime in today’s teaser, with the character leading his crew into some very dangerous-looking situations, ready to put his own life on the line to ensure they all make it home. Other returning characters this season include Captain Strand’s son, TK (Ronen Rubinstein), Judd (Jim Parrack), Majran (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Carlos (Rafael L. Silva), Tommy (Gina Torres), and more.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. The series follows Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York City who, after having rebuilt a team in the aftermath of September 11th's attacks, is brought in to form a new one in Austin, Texas. Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Main Genre Drama

