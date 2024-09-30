9-1-1: Lone Star's fifth and final season is taking big swings. From action-packed scenes with Carlos with the rangers to Tommy's bold decision about her future, the show wants to go out with a bang. Arguably, the biggest thing in the season so far is the three-episode opening emergency. The entire first-responder machine deals with a massive train derailment that takes a twisty development at every turn. The cast shares how they accomplished such a huge undertaking in a featurette where they explain the set and emergency.

"The set for the train derailment is one of the biggest sets I've ever been on," Rob Lowe says when the video begins. The video shows the huge set that stretches as far as the eye can see, with a lot of thick smoke floating around. "It's the craziest thing we've done yet," says Ronen Rubinstein. "I mean, they did the damn thing," adds Gina Torres. The cast was very impressed when they first saw it. "This is very sick!" Brianna Baker shares her reaction to seeing it all. Brian Michael Smith explains how the set came to life, with huge containers and train compartments strewn all over the place. "It was like shooting an action movie," Smith says.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Delivers Its Most Ambitious Emergency Yet In Season 5

Rubinstein explains what filming was like, as the video shows different parts of the derailed train. Some oil tanks are on fire, people are injured, structures are destroyed, and firefighters are working in overdrive. Given the set's size, some epic moments made it into the show, especially one with Rubinstein and Julian Works. "I got to do some amazing stunts," Natacha Karam says excitedly. The video shows her being swung from one point to another. "I always love it when the stunt team trusts me and the writers write something fun for me to do," continues Karam. She wasn't the only actor to do their stunt, as the rest of the cast also got to get down in the dirt. "It was ... just watch it!" says Torres.

The emergency has multiple layers. People are injured, fires have broken out, and one compartment starts leaking chlorine gas. The emergency unfolds over the next two episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Elsewhere, in Episode 2, "Trainwrecks," Wyatt tries to get Judd his job back while Tommy proposes to Pastor Trevor.

Will Wyatt and Tommy succeed? Watch the episode on Monday, September 30, at 8 PM ET on Fox. You can also catch up on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Jim Parrack , Sierra Aylina McClain , Gina Torres Seasons 5

