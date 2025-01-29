On Monday, January 27, FOX aired the penultimate episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which has already achieved a major feat ahead of the show’s final episode. As TVLine reports, the “Impact” episode of the procedural drama has been viewed by 3.1 million fans and has a 0.3 demo rating, making it the highest of the season. Such attention from viewers may come as no surprise, especially because no one would want to miss any moment with the show scheduled to end on February 3, 2025.

Although 9-1-1: Lone Star’s recent rating is impressive, CBS’ NCIS easily led as the most-watched show on Monday. It has earned 5.71 million viewers with a 0.4 demo rating. The Neighborhood follows closely behind with a season-high 4.7 million total viewers along with a 0.4 demo rating. Next is the NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Origins with 4.1 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating. Poppa’s House also made an impression with its 3.7 million watchers and 0.3 demo rating.

What Went Down in The ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Penultimate Episode?

Image via Fox

In Season 5, Episode 11 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, a couple of storylines were wrapped with a few more expected to close in the finale next week. There’s a bittersweet moment for Tommy who was told the heartbreaking news of an inoperable tumor pressing against her aorta. She is advised to say her goodbyes to loved ones, particularly her girls, with whom she eventually decides not to share the sad news. There was also a surprise reunion for Tommy in the shape of her late husband, implying that she may join him soon; however, fans will have to find out in the finale if a miracle happens.

The penultimate episode also sees TK and Carlos face disappointment in their adoption as their highly risky jobs come up with the social worker who also had reservations about TK’s past drug abuse. Unfortunately, the social worker couldn’t recommend the couple given that Jonah has already been traumatized by the loss of both his parents, and she didn’t want him to risk him going through another trauma due to TK and Carlos’s jobs.

Another devastating storyline involved Mateo who was unlucky enough to come to blows with a cop and got arrested for that. Even though the cop assaulted him first, he now faces deportation as the incident is enough to have ICE show up; however, he’s allowed to leave voluntarily and reapply in two to three years, which will certainly affect his relationship with Nancy.

The final episode of 911: Lone Star airs on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on FOX. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the series.