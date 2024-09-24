9-1-1: Lone Star is set to end with the show's currently airing fifth season. While writing the season, production knew this might be the last. Recently, showrunner Rashad Raisani spoke to TV Fanatic about crafting a good ending for the beloved characters. The show was ripe for a reinvention in Season 5 as our heroes tackle the next stages of their lives. Raisani knew there was still a lot left to tell, so he kept that in mind in case, by some miracle, a sixth season happens. He hopes to stick the landing while leaving the door open to possibilities, saying:

"So, that made it a priority for me to find a way to end this show, or I should say, end this season, in a way that feels like a beautiful, poetic, and fitting ending for all of these characters we just talked about. But at the same time, it doesn’t close the book so hard that if, by some 11th-hour miracle, we were able to come back or our ratings do such an undeniable number, or whatever that prayer or hope is, we could come back without it feeling weird. So we left it open a little bit at the end so that we could come back if, God willing, there was a chance to."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Could Still Get a Spin-Off

Season 5 should have been the one the show reinvents itself as characters tackle the next stages of their lives. "I always was hoping and still hold a little candle for this show’s future because, to be honest, I do think it’s ending too early, certainly creatively," Raisani said of ending the show prematurely. He hopes for several possibilities, one being a spin-off of 9-1-1: Lone Star. "There’s enough story, great actors, and great characters that it could spin off in different directions, and there’s life there. So I hope the audience sees that, too," Raisani said. He has been a huge proponent of a spin-off focused on Carlos and Ranger Campbell.

He told TV Line that he's been "desperately pushing" for the duo to get their own show. “They’re great together, and the stories they tell are some of the most explosive and dynamic that we’ve done," Raisani added. He has already laid the groundwork with the characters. "And to be honest, that was also part of my secret evil plan: to show that there are more shows in this show. You know what I mean?" he said.

A spin-off, if it happens, is still a long way away, but 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 is currently airing on Fox on Mondays. Catch up on Hulu in the U.S.

