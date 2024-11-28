The 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale airs on Monday, February 3, 2025. According to showrunner Rashad Raisani, the series is "gonna have an apocalyptic ending in more ways than one." Speaking to TheWrap about the premature series finale ending the first 9-1-1 spinoff, Raisani said it is "a gigantic, double crisis" with "an apocalyptic feel for our characters. Chernobyl meets The Last of Us is what we were aiming for." The shows he mentioned feature colossal crises, as their protagonists seem doomed to die. The 9-1-1 universe is known for sparing its characters, but when asked if some will die in the series finale, Raisani said:

"I’ve got characters dealing with cancer. I’ve got characters dealing with an apocalypse like we’ve never done before. So we definitely… we will go all the way. That’s all I’ll say."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Series Finale Is "Apocalyptic" but "Doesn't Close the Book Entirely."

Fox canceled the show a few weeks before the Season 5 premiere, but production knew it could be their final season. As such, the team crafted a proper ending that feels like the end but also doesn't close the chapter for a reboot or spinoff down the line. "I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time. It’s when you feel like it’s too soon, but yet you feel like, OK, that’s a beautiful last chapter for them if that has to be the last chapter," Raisani told TV Insider. But before the show lets these characters go, Raisani teased some extremities it will put them through, saying,

"[The series finale] It’s a double dose of shameless apocalypse and putting the characters to the absolute extremes. And to play with that, you know, these characters, they don’t often make it to the end, if you know what I mean. And to put them through a crisis that will show that, and then we’ll put them at the extreme limits. Some might not come back."

The final episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs on February 3, 2025. Watch the fall finale airing on Monday, December 2, in which "Carlos is determined to solve his father’s murder, Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity, and Judd gives into his demons as Tommy begins her treatment."

Stream all episodes on Hulu and catch up before the fall finale. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

