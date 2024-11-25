Before 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 began production, the team learned that Sierra McClain would not return for the final season. They had to pivot and focus on other characters, but Grace has remained a constant presence throughout the season. Viewers have been hoping Grace would make a final appearance as the show nears its end. However, there is bad news: Showrunner Rashad Raisani confirmed to TV Line that McClain will not be in the series finale or any other episode in Season 5. He said the character won't appear and "not for lack of trying."

Raisani's comments reveal that they tried to have the character appear in the series as it ends on February 3, 2025, but that did not work out for whatever reason. McClain's departure from the series stemmed from a failed salary negotiation with the Fox. The 9-1-1: Lone Star cast was due for a salary raise a few seasons ago, but the studio kept delaying the increase. Going into Season 5, the whole cast began negotiations for a salary raise, but the studio reportedly would not budge. McClain elected to depart the series, and the studio elected to end it prematurely after five seasons.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Ends in Just a Few Months

Image via Fox

The 9-1-1 spin-off set in Austin will end with its current season. The series finale is set for February 3, 2025, after the show returns from the holiday break. The final three episodes air in 2025, with the Fall finale set for December 2. "It’s gonna have an apocalyptic ending in more ways than one," Raisani told TV Insider about the series finale. "I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time," he added.

Despite the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Raisani hopes to continue telling more stories in this universe. He hoped someone would revive the show or pick up a spin-off. "But at the same time, it doesn’t close the book so hard that if, by some 11th-hour miracle, we were able to come back or our ratings do such an undeniable number, or whatever that prayer or hope is, we could come back without it feeling weird. So we left it open a little bit at the end so that we could come back if, God willing, there was a chance to," he told TV Fanatic. So far, there has been no word of a spin-off with the series finale set.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and stream past episodes on Hulu before new ones debut.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

WATCH ON HULU