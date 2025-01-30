The end of 9-1-1: Lone Star might be the end of Austin. In the series finale set for February 3, the city is reeling from the asteroid crash, and the first responders jump into action to save lives, possibly some of their own. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Rashad Raisani teased a lot of casualties. "This will be the most casualty-strewn rescue since the pilot. . . . . We decided who should get hurt and who should get hurt the worst in a way to show the depths of both their own characters and the character of the people next to them," he said. Fox released some images from the episode titled "Homecoming" that preview the aftermath of the asteroid. Below is the official logline.

"Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 deal with the aftermath of the asteroid crash in Austin while an even greater threat looms."

The End Is Here

The images above don't spoil much about what happens in the series finale. However, they tease a lot of destruction, and the asteroid makes impact. Soon after, Owen and his team are seen moving through the debris, fire, and smoke in search of survivors. An image of Carlos on the phone previews thousands of situations across the city as people check in with their loved ones, hoping for the best.

The logline teases an open-ended conclusion as the show hopes for a last-minute miracle following the untimely cancelation. "I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time. It’s when you feel like it’s too soon, but yet you feel like, OK, that’s a beautiful last chapter for them if that has to be the last chapter," Raisani previously said.

It's unclear what the greater threat is, but it could easily continue from that point if the show were to be saved. However unlikely that is, the showrunner would love to continue writing these characters in a spin-off. "Realistically and logistically, I know that this is it for the show in its current iteration, but I just keep hoping against hope that it finds a way. I don’t have full control over [bringing characters to the spin-off], but if I’m able to make it happen, I would," he told TV Line.

Tune in to Fox on Monday, February 3, to catch the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale.