The 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale, which aired on Monday, February 3, featured a massive emergency that threatened to kill anyone and everyone. It looked like most characters from the 126 would not survive the asteroid strike or the other threats coming their way. The entire team was hurt while trying to stop a nuclear reactor from exploding while Tommy (Gina Torres) was dealing with cancer. However, it was revealed that everyone had survived. Co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told ScreenRant that this decision was partially because they wanted to save them for an appearance in 9-1-1 or the other spinoff in development. He discussed how the characters might appear in the 9-1-1 universe, saying,

"[Spinoff appearance] was also part of why we wanted to keep everybody alive, because we wanted to be able to, whether it's the 118 in LA going to Texas for some reason, and they can run into Captain Ryder, or there's some emergency in California and Texas sends back-up, or in our new city if there's some overlap, but we just wanted the possibility. We just love all these actors and these characters. So I think absolutely. I really hope that we're doing it sooner rather than later."

What's Happening with the '9-1-1' Spinoff?

Image via ABC

The last update regarding the untitled 9-1-1 spinoff was that the location had changed. It will no longer be set in Hawai'i. "We wanted to find a city that also wasn’t so well known by other TV franchises. With Seattle, you’re looking at the Grey’s Anatomy universe, and with Chicago, you’ve got the Dick Wolf universe. So we did a lot of strategizing about a city that hopefully is exciting in concept, but not so well known by many other TV shows and franchises. I think that the veil will come off of that pretty soon," Raisani told TheWrap. He shared that he had no updates but teased some might be coming soon, saying:

"I am not at liberty to release them, but I think, I hope, it all will come to light very soon. It's not in my hands to announce that, but I think it's on the brink. That's my sense."

The new spinoff is set for ABC, the current home of the flagship series. It recalls longtime collaborators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, who are writing. 9-1-1 Season 8 returns on Thursday, March 6, and finds Maddie in danger after being kidnapped by a serial killer. Meanwhile, Buck deals with his abandonment issues.

Tune in to ABC next month to catch new episodes of 9-1-1. Watch past 9-1-1: Lone Star episodes on Hulu in the US.