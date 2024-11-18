Fox has sealed the fate of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network revealed that the final episode of Season 5 will air on February 3, 2025, concluding the journey of the first 9-1-1 spin-off. The show was canceled a few months ago following months of rumors about its fate after the flagship series was canceled and had to change networks. The network also revealed some winter premiere dates for continuing and returning shows. After the Fall finale, set for Monday, November 25, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for the final three episodes beginning January 20. The show will remain on the same night and time.

In Season 5, the characters' journeys continue as the 126 finds a new lieutenant in Paul Strickland after Judd resigned (later returned as probie). Judd deals with loneliness at home after his wife leaves to help people in need. Meanwhile, Tommy deals with several blows as her relationship with Pastor Trevor ends, and she learns that she has cancer. Elsewhere, Carlos' obsession with finding his father's killers puts a strain on his marriage as someone new enters the picture and could change his and TK's life forever. Owen deals with his brother's death while Wyatt takes over as the new dispatcher following Grace's exit.

Image via Fox

Fox's Winter programming begins on Thursday, January 2, with the return of Hell's Kitchen at 8 p.m., followed by Joel McHale-led Animal Control Season 3 at 9 p.m., and the second half of the hour occupied by the new comedy Going Dutch. On Tuesday, January 7, Kitchen Nightmares "Road to Super Bowl LIX" airs at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of the new drama series Doc. January 8 features a two-hour preview event for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

9-1-1: Lone Star and Rescue: Hi-Surf will resume on Monday, January 20. Rob Lowe's fans, who will miss him when 9-1-1: Lone Star ends, will be treated to a new season of his game show as The Floor returns for Season 3 on Sunday, February 9, after Super Bowl LIX. The show will settle to a 9 p.m. time slot on Wednesday, February 12, being led in by The Masked Singer Season 13. Finally, Next Level Chef Season 4 airs on Thursday, February 13, at 8 p.m.

Noticeably, several popular Fox dramas are missing from the lineup. The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit have no mid-season premiere dates. That is cause for concern, but the network assured TV Line the shows will return in Spring. Fox's trust in Family Guy's audience is strong, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn saying, “The show is beloved, and it will resonate with the audience when it comes back. We will give it a long run with no repeats."

Watch a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX tonight, November 18, at 8 p.m. Stream past episodes on Hulu before the series finale on February 3.

9-1-1: Lone Star A spin-off series of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is an action-drama series created for Fox. The series follows Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from New York City who, after having rebuilt a team in the aftermath of September 11th's attacks, is brought in to form a new one in Austin, Texas. Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Writers Ryan Murphy , Brad Falchuk , Tim Minear Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Showrunner Ryan Murphy , Brad Falchuk , Tim Minear Expand

Watch on Hulu