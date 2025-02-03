The entire Austin City population is prepared for their world to end in the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale. In the episode airing tonight, Monday, February 3rd, the 126 and the city they have served for years face an existential threat when they learn of an asteroid heading for their home. Some have resolved themselves to their fate, while others refuse to give up just yet. Carlos (Rafael Silva) refuses to accept this as the end, and as everyone shelters in place, Carlos does his duty as a Texas Ranger and shows up for an assignment at the call center. A sneak peek of the episode courtesy of Entertainment Weekly shows a conversation between him and his husband TK (Ronen Rubinstein) discussing the future.

In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 12, "Homecoming," "Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 deal with the aftermath of the asteroid crash in Austin while an even greater threat looms," reads the official logline. Images from the series-ender tease chaos and destruction after the asteroid strikes, while the 126 show up to offer help.

This is Not a 'Goodbye' but a 'See You Later'

"Hey, baby. Where are you?" TK asks Carlos in the video above. The duo is on a phone call, and Carlos reveals that he's been assigned to the call center as an emergency and is headed there. TK brings up something everyone knows is coming but would rather not think about it. Based on his tone, Carlos thinks TK is calling to say goodbye if they don't make it out alive. "I'm not calling to say goodbye. I'm calling about Jonah," TK assures him. He thinks they should keep fighting for Jonah after having a conversation with Judd, but Carlos rightly points out their situation has not changed much, and the reasons they were denied custody are still valid.

"I doubt working a shift through an asteroid strike is going to convince them we don't have high-risk jobs," Carlos says. "I actually have the perfect response for that," Carlos says. He promises to tell Carlos when they see each other next. Is TK considering quitting his job? "I love you," Carlos says. "I love you too, Carlos," TK says as the asteroid siren sounds. They agree to no goodbyes, and the call ends. Is their will to stay alive for each other stronger than an asteroid? And even if it is, what about the looming great threat teased in the logline?

Tune in to Fox tonight to catch the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale. You can also stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.