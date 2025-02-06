9-1-1: Lone Star's abrupt cancellation affected the viewers and the story. The fifth season of the 9-1-1 offshoot felt like a soft reboot for the characters as they entered different stages of their lives, stages that would have offered more stories to tell. When it became clear that there was no way to save the show, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani pivoted and started pitching spinoffs centered around specific characters. After joining the Texas Rangers, Carlos (Rafael Silva) was a strong contender. Raisani revealed to TheWrap that he wanted to spin out Carlos and TK (Ronen Rubinstein), giving them a new story in possibly a new city in Texas. "I had been desperately trying to get some steam going for a Tarlos thing with the Texas Rangers, and it just couldn’t quite get the corporate liftoff," he revealed.

Raisani discussed how the spinoff would have shaped out. "In my mind, if Carlos got stationed in a new city in Texas as a Texas Ranger, and TK and Jonah went to El Paso, or went to some other city, and just tell a new story that way," he said. The showrunner also revealed that he had pitched Rob Lowe a New York spinoff that would follow Owen's new exploits in New York. He talked about that conversation with Lowe, saying,

"When I was pitching it to Rob, I just said, “Look the beautiful thing about that is, one, it’s completely true to who he is. Two, it’s the biggest job there is in firefighting in America. And three, if there’s ever a spinoff in New York, they have to go through you, my friend.” He’s like, “Let’s do it.” He was loving the idea of New York. Certainly, if something goes through New York, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to have Captain Strand up there."

Why the '9-1-1: Lone Star' Spinoffs Failed and Why They Still Might Happen.

"It was because of the same issues that plagued [9-1-1:] Lone Star, meaning that we had a different network partner than a studio partner," Raisani said, revealing why the spinoffs never happened at Fox. He added: "And even though we’d all started under the same roof, by the end of the series, we were a child of divorce, and that was just a recurrent obstacle." If Fox decides to go for a production from another studio, the Tarlos spinoff might happen. "I pushed and pushed, and I’m not done pushing. I still believe in it very much," Raisani added. There would still be some obstacles to overcome, including Silva and Rubinstein's availability, but the former has expressed interest in playing the character again.

9-1-1: Lone Star's final episode aired on Fox on Monday, February 3. Stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.