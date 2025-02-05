After being on the air for five seasons, the end arrived for 9-1-1: Lone Star on February 3. The show was unceremoniously cancelled, leaving its creatives scrambling for a suitable conclusion that made it feel like this chapter had ended, but the story could continue. This contingency left characters in different places where a potential Season 6 could have picked up. Co-showrunner Rashad Raisani talked to ScreenRant about how the show would have pulled off Season 6 with characters like Owen (Rob Lowe) moving to another city. "I think we would've probably played Owen in both places. New York would've given us a new pool of stories and cases and environment, but because he would be the dad, and kind of the grandfather to Jonah, we would've had an emotional reason to bring it back," the showrunner said.

Owen has strong ties in Austin with his son TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and TK's family. Raisani revealed that the show would have recalled him to Texas at some point, even if he was not in a professional capacity as the captain of the 126. "We were also cooking up some stories in Austin that may have necessitated Owen coming back professionally down the road without taking Judd (Jim Parrack) out of the captaincy," he revealed. "That would've been a really interesting dynamic to play with Judd being more in a superior position to Owen," he added.

Grace and Owen Would Have Returned in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 6.